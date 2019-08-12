SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has resigned after an investigation launched by the university found apparent NCAA violations.

The university announced Stokes’ resignation Monday and said it agreed to make an $80,000 severance payment.

Stokes was placed on paid administrative leave last month while a law firm began an investigation. The university says the investigation concluded that Stokes allowed a “non-qualifier” to accompany the team during a foreign tour without personally paying costs, and she also allowed currently enrolled athletes to participate as campers in Stokes’ volleyball camps.

The university says it is self-reporting the violations to the NCAA.

Stokes said in a statement that she didn’t want to be a distraction. She was 509-243 in 23 years at Missouri State.

Associate head coach Manolo Concepcion was named interim coach.

___

