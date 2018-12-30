SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Szymon Wojcik led seven players in double-digit scoring with 16 points and Missouri State set a school scoring record routing NAIA-member William Woods 110-56 on Sunday.

The Bears also set a school record with 17 3-pointers in 38 attempts (44.7 percent). By comparison, the Bears were 17 of 21 from the foul line.

Missouri State is undefeated at JQH Arena to start this season.

Josh Webster’s 3-pointer tied it at 8-all and that sparked a 19-0 run to put Missouri State (6-7) firmly in control. Ross Owens scored 15 points with six rebounds, Tulio Da Silva, Ryan Kreklow and Kabir Mohammed each scored 13, Jarred Dixon 11 and Jared Ridder 10. The Bears outrebounded the Owls 56-34.

David Johnson Jr. scored 19 and Aaron Brookins added 17 for the Owls.