ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tied a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 66-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The No. 3-seeded Bears (17-6) advance to play Saturday in the semifinals against second-seeded Drake. The Bulldogs advanced earlier Friday after a positive COVID-19 test in the Northern Iowa program forced the cancelation of the game and ended the Panthers’ season.

Sheldon Edwards had 17 points and eight rebounds for sixth-seeded Valparaiso (10-18), Ben Krikke scored 12 and Donovan Clay 10 with seven rebounds. Valparaiso’s 13 first-half points were a season low.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com