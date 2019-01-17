COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has hired former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs as an assistant coach.
Gibbs spent the last four seasons in Lubbock and the Red Raiders in 2017 led the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally with 29 forced turnovers. From 2013-17, Gibbs’ defenses at Tech and Houston forced a combined 140 turnovers, which was tied for most in the nation during the span.
Gibbs, a former defensive back at Colorado, also was defensive coordinator at Minnesota and Auburn and an NFL assistant in Denver, Kansas City and Houston.
Missouri coach Barry Odom also promoted Garrick McGee to full-time assistant coach on offense. The former UAB head coach has previous stints at Illinois, Northwestern, Arkansas and Louisville.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Reports: Sentencing for Mychal Kendricks pushed back to April
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25