FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games.

Marco Anthony hit the first of two free throws with 4:37 left to give Utah a three-point lead, 45-42, but Davis answered from deep to tie the game, and Smith put back an offensive rebound to give the Bulldogs the lead with three minutes left then pushed the lead to five, 52-47 with just under two minutes left.

Davis finished with 18 points to lead Mississippi State (6-0) and D.J. Jeffries added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah (4-2). Ben Carlson added 10 points.

Both teams struggled offensively. Mississippi State was just 17 of 67 from the field (25.4%) but knocked down 9 of 38 from beyond the arc. Utah shot 17 of 52 (32.7%) from the floor, 4 of 19 from distance (21.1%).

