PARIS (AP) — A minute’s applause will be held at games in the French Cup this weekend following the death of a player at second-tier Guingamp.

Nathael Julan, a 23-year-old forward, died in a car accident after training on Friday, tournament organizers said.

The French Football Federation has sent its condolences to the family and friends of Julan, who came through the youth system at Le Havre before joining Guingamp in January 2018. He spent last season on loan at Valenciennes before returning to Guingamp, which was relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season.

In honor of Julan, there will be applause before each match in the last 64 on Saturday and Sunday.

