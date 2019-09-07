MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tra Minter ran for two touchdowns as South Alabama beat Jackson State 37-14 on Saturday night.

Minter racked up 189 yards on 16 carries for the Jaguars (1-1), including a 49-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Cephus Johnson threw for 120 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

South Alabama led 13-7 after Minter’s TD run when Johnson threw a short touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker with seconds to go in the first half and the Jaguars led 19-7 at halftime.

Minter ran for his second touchdown late in the third but the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 25-7 with 5:36 to play in the quarter.

Jackson State scored a touchdown late in the first quarter on a 6-yard pass from Derrick Ponder to Newman but did not score again until late in the fourth when Tyson Alexander squeezed one more in on a 30-yard run with 5:22 to play.

Ponder finished with 123 yards passing for the Tigers (0-2).