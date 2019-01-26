KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Elijah Minnie tied a career-high 29 points and James Thompson IV notched another double-double and Eastern Michigan smoked Western Michigan 93-67 on Saturday.
It’s the third time in Minnie’s career he’s reached 29 points. He finished 11-of-19 shooting including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Thompson finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and pushed his career double-double total to 68. He is the NCAA leader among active players in career double-doubles. Kevin McAdoo scored 16 points and Paul Jackson also collected a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.
Seth Dugan led Western Michigan with 29 points shooting 12 of 16 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Eastern Michigan (9-11, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) forced 16 turnovers that led to 27 points. Offensively, the Eagles protected the ball distributing 17 assists while turning it over just seven times.
The Eagles never trailed. They led 49-37 at halftime and broke it open in the first 10 minutes after intermission. Minnie’s 3 made it 75-48 with 11:32 left.