YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Elijah Minnie had 23 points as Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 76-69 on Tuesday night.
Minnie made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.
Paul Jackson had 19 points and five steals for Eastern Michigan (12-14, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). James Thompson IV added 14 points and three blocks.
Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six assists for the Rockets (20-6, 8-5). Nate Navigato added 13 points. Willie Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Toledo takes on Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.
