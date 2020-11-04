ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jose Aja and Robin Lod scored in the second half and Minnesota United overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota United (8-5-7) stretched its unbeaten streak to seven games. Chicago (5-9-8) is tied with Montreal for ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left.

Aja scored off a set piece from close range, tapping a shot to the near post that beat goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 64th minute. Lod scored in a header off a cross from Romain Metanire in the 80th.

The Fire’s Robert Beric scored on a header in the 17th minute for his 11th goal of the season. Beric is tied with the Columbus Crew’s Gyasi Zardes for second in the race for the Golden Boot. Beric also had an apparent goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, but he was offside.

Mauricio Pineda scored from close range in the 52nd minute for Chicago. Shuttleworth and Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair each finished with five saves.