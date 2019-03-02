VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Darwin Quintero, Francisco Calvo and Romario Ibarra scored to help Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Erik Godoy and Doneil Henry scored for the Whitecaps in Marc Dos Santos’s first match as coach.
Quintero tied it at 1 in the 37th minute, connecting on a penalty kick after Jakob Nerwinzki fouled Calvo in the box. Quintero easily deposited the shot high to the corner of the net, over the outstretched Maxime Crepeau.
Minnesota took the lead in the 66th minute when Calvo headed a cross from Quintero past Crepeau. Ibarra made it 3-1 in the 70th, and Henry pulled Vancouver within one on a header in the 81st.
Defender Godoy opened the scoring in the sixth minute.