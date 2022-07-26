Minnesota Lynx (10-19, 6-8 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-15, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to break its three-game skid with a win against Atlanta.

The Dream have gone 6-7 in home games. Atlanta has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lynx are 4-9 in road games. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Sylvia Fowles averaging 9.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 1 the Dream won 84-76 led by 22 points from Rhyne Howard, while Kayla McBride scored 20 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Fowles is shooting 63.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.