SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 18 points, Frankie Ferrari added 17 and San Francisco turned back Northern Arizona 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Minlend and Ferrari combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that put the Dons (11-1), who have won four straight, ahead 19-14 with 5:54 left in the first half. Jordan Ratinho hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to make it 31-21 at the break.

Only once after scoring the opening basket of the second half did Northern Arizona get the deficit down to single digits. Following that opening basket the Dons scored seven straight, the last five by Ferrari. When Davon Bolton scored five straight points to pull the Lumberjacks within 50-41 with 11:34 left, Ferrari hit a 3-pointer to start a 14-4 run to take control. Minlend had seven in the decisive run.

Minlend, a redshirt sophomore, reached 500 points in his career on his 21st birthday.

Luke Avdalovic led the Lumberjacks (2-7), who have lost six straight, with 12 points. Their 15 turnovers were turned into 18 points by USF, which only had four turnovers.