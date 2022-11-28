MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Southeast Missouri State 84-68 on Monday night.

Freeman had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Justin Thomas scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Markeith Browning II recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Israel Barnes led the Redhawks (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Aquan Smart added 12 points for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Phillip Russell had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.