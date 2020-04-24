MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon is transferring to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee announced the addition of the 6-foot-4 Lathon on Friday. He is expected to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations before playing for his new team.

Lathon has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said in a statement that Lathon “brings a high level of physicality, competitiveness and athleticism to the guard position.

Lathon made 22 starts last season and averaged 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He ranked 11th in Conference USA in assists and second in assist-turnover ratio (1.8).

He averaged 10.9 points and 5 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19.

Lathon was rated as the nation’s No. 133 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

