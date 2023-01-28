PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 23 points in UAPB’s 88-72 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Milton also contributed six assists for the Golden Lions (10-12, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shaun Doss was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 12 for 14 from the line to add 22 points. Caleb Stokes recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Rayquan Brown led the Delta Devils (2-21, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Terry Collins added 15 points and four steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Tyronn Mosley finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UAPB visits Alcorn State while Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.