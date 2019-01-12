RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Damari Milstead tossed in a career-high 25 points, scoring seven points in Grand Canyon’s game-ending 13-1 run, and the Antelopes rallied to beat UT Rio Grande Valley 69-65 on Saturday night.

Milstead added seven rebounds and five assists for Grand Canyon (10-7, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Michael Finke had 13 points, while Oscar Frayer and reserve Carlos Johnson scored 11 apiece. The Antelopes hit 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 3s in 25 attempts.

Grand Canyon got 3-pointers from Finke and Milstead in the final 38 seconds of the first half for a 36-28 lead at intermission.

Terry Winn III scored a career-high 23 points for UTRGV (9-10, 1-2) and led a second-half charge that saw the Vaqueros grab a 64-56 lead on Winn’s dunk with 5:03 left to play. It would be UTRGV’s last bucket. Milstead had a 3-point play and after Winn hit 1 of 2 free throws, Frayer and Milstead buried 3-pointers to tie the game at 65 with 1:55 remaining. The biggest 3-pointer of the game came from an unlikely source for the Antelopes. Johnson, who came into the game shooting 16 percent from distance (6 of 36), buried one with 62 seconds left and Grand Canyon stayed in front from there.