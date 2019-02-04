DETROIT (AP) — Denver forward Paul Millsap is missing Monday night’s game at Detroit because of right ankle soreness.
Gary Harris is also out with a right adductor strain, and Jamal Murray is out with a left ankle sprain. The Nuggets have won six straight and are tied with Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference.
Millsap went scoreless in 20:55 in Denver’s win at Minnesota on Saturday.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks, Russell Wilson 'still' not discussing new contract? Here's why that's no big deal.
- Impressions from UW's win over UCLA: Can the Huskies keep winning if Noah Dickerson can't play? WATCH
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Matisse Thybulle, Huskies' defensive ace, is stealing the show (and lots of basketballs) | Matt Calkins
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports