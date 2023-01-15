SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of No. 7 Notre Dame’s 70-58 victory over Syracuse on Sunday.

After a back-and-forth opening three quarters, the Fighting Irish went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter. While Notre Dame and Syracuse traded baskets through the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Irish did enough to hold on for the double-digit victory.

Dara Mabrey chipped in 15 points for the Irish (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a dominant 86-47 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday. Miles also had seven boards and seven assists.

Dyaisha Fair’s 14 points led the way for the Orange (13-5, 4-3), who entered Sunday on a three-game winning streak.

It was a low-scoring game for two teams that average about 80 points. The Irish were 48.4% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc. The Orange were held to 35.8% from the field and 19% from the 3.

Notre Dame: The Irish dropped three spots in the latest AP polls after a tough loss to No. 22 North Carolina last Sunday. So far this season, Notre Dame has quality wins over No. 4 UConn and No. 13 Virginia Tech.

Syracuse: The Orange have only faced one other ranked opponent this season, falling to No. 11 N.C. State on New Year’s Day.

Notre Dame: At Clemson on Thursday.

Syracuse: At Georgia Tech on Thursday.

