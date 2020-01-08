VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Brenton Mills scored 22 points as Binghamton narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 79-75 on Wednesday night. Sam Sessoms added 20 points for the Bearcats.

Pierre Sarr had 12 points for Binghamton (7-8, 1-1 America East Conference). George Tinsley added 13 rebounds.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 18 points for the Retrievers (7-10, 0-2). L.J. Owens added 17 points. Brandon Horvath had 16 points.

K.J. Jackson, the Retrievers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Binghamton matches up against UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against Vermont at home on Saturday.

