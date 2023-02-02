OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Riley Miller scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Omaha 89-83 on Thursday night.

Miller was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 20 points, going 5 of 9 and 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund was 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (7-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and two steals. Akol Arop added 13 points and seven rebounds for Omaha. In addition, JJ White finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss was the Mavericks’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.