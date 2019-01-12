GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 25 points as UNC Greensboro topped Furman 89-79 on Saturday.
Miller made 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc, and sparked a 12-2 run with back-to-back triples that Kaleb Hunter capped with a trey that made it 73-61 with 5:19 to go.
Francis Alonso had 16 points for UNC Greensboro (15-3, 4-1 Southern Conference). Eric Hamilton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Demetrius Troy had 10 points for the home team.
Matt Rafferty had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (15-3, 4-2). Jordan Lyons added 16 points. Andrew Brown had 14 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- With Sebastian Janikowski's future uncertain, Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Offseason of intrigue: Biggest questions facing the Seahawks before the start of the 2019 season
- Seahawks end-of-season awards: Who is our MVP? Breakout player? Biggest disappointment?
- Surging UW Huskies not content with a split and looking for their first Pac-12 road sweep in six years
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com