Russell Wilson wants to stay with the Seahawks, but he is frustrated with getting sacked so often

Brandon Marshall says Russell Wilson is trying to figure out 'a classy way' to leave the Seahawks

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here