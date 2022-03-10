ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 17 points and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 15 to help Monmouth fend off Niagara 61-58 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Marcus McClary added 10 points and Nikkei Rutty grabbed nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hawks (20-12).

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (14-16). Noah Thomasson and Justin Roberts added 13 points apiece.

Monmouth advances to play No. 9 seed Rider in the semifinals on Friday.

