BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Morgan State to an 82-70 win over Delaware State on Sunday.

Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (7-10, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Keith McGee added 12 points. Isaiah Burke had 12 points.

Myles Carter had 24 points for the Hornets (2-15, 0-5), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Dominik Fragala added 15 points. Corey Perkins had 11 points. Chris Sodom had a career-high nine blocks plus 5 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com