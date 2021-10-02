COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Miller threw for two touchdowns and David Gist ran for two more as Tennessee Tech came from 10-points down at halftime to score a 28-17 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday and earn its first win in five starts this season.

Miller fired 25 yards to Quinton Cross early in the third quarter, then hit Ashton Maples with a 28-yard strike to put the Golden Eagles on top, 14-10 with 2:55 left in the period. Gist scored on two short runs in the fourth quarter to make it 28-10 before the Redhawks scored in the final minute to set the final score.

Miller attempted just nine passes, completing five for 74 yards and two scores and ran 10 times for 65 yards. Gist carried 25 times for 133 yards for the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jalyn Williams was 12 of 26 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Geno Hess carried 16 times for 69 yards and a score for the Redhawks (1-4, 1-1 OVC)