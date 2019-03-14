NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Randy Miller, Jr. registered 18 points as North Carolina Central defeated Delaware State 75-57 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Jibri Blount had 10 points for NC Central (16-15). Larry McKnight Jr. added 10 points. Raasean Davis had 10 points for NC Central.

Kevin Larkin had 16 points for the Hornets (6-25). Saleik Edwards added 13 points. Johquin Wiley had six rebounds.

