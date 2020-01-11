GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 18 points to lead five UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans topped Furman 86-73 on Saturday night.

Kaleb Hunter added 15 points, Michael Hueitt Jr. 13, Angelo Allegri 11 and Mohammed Abdulsalam 10 for the Spartans (13-5, 3-2 Southern Conference). Hunter also had six rebounds. James Dickey had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Noah Gurley had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins (14-4, 4-1 Southern Conference), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce added 13 points each.

UNC Greensboro plays at The Citadel on Wednesday. Furman faces Western Carolina at home on Wednesday.

