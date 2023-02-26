On the final day of the regular season for indoor track, Washington’s eight sub-four-minute milers had an encore performance from their headline-making run one month back.

Competing Sunday at Boston University, the Husky men again had all eight team members break the four-minute mile mark in the same race.

Unofficially, but with most results from around the country now reported, the Huskies have six of the top eight mile times in the NCAA this season.

The order of the eight Dawgs shook out much differently Sunday than it did at the UW Invitational on Jan. 27. Kieran Lumb led the charge this time, posting a career-best 3:52.62. Luke Houser cut three seconds off his PR to go 3:52.87 and secure a potential NCAA bid. Sam Ellis, still competing unattached, had another PR of 3:53.13. Next came Nathan Green in 3:53.25.

At the UW Invite, Aidan Ryan just dipped under the four-minute mark by a few tenths of a second, but Sunday he hammered it with a major PR of 3:53.65. Aaron Ahl also lowered his PR to 3:55.60.

Washington’s top two from its first eight sub-four mile were at the back of the group, but still with solid times: Joe Waskom ran 3:56.79, and Brian Fay ran 3:58.50.

Also for UW, Cass Elliott took back the 800-meter men’s school record for the second time this season with a 1:46.76, moving to No. 9 in the NCAA this season.

Softball

• Sydney Frankenberger drove in three runs and Naomi Chaidez scattered eight hits and three runs over five innings as Seattle University (12-3) secured a 9-4 victory over Marist (4-6) in Honolulu.

Baseball

• Stu Flesland III and Case Matter combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as Washington (5-2) earned a 2-0 victory over host San Jose State (2-4) to complete a series sweep. Flesland was electric on the mound, allowing two hits in six innings while striking out 10. Matter earned a three-inning save, striking out a pair. The Huskies got both of their runs in the second inning as Cole Miller lifted a sacrifice fly to right and Cam Clayton hit an RBI single.

• Host Long Beach State (3-2) scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat Seattle University 11-5. Grant Heiser and Ryne Hays homered for the Redhawks (0-4).

• Washington State (6-1) scored a run in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory over host UC San Diego (2-4).

Basketball

• Western Washington is the No. 1 seed for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s tournament in Bellingham. WWU (22-3) earned a first-round bye and will face either No. 4 Alaska Anchorage or No. 5 Seattle Pacific in Friday’s semifinals.

Tennis

• The Washington men (7-4) lost 5-2 to third-ranked Michigan (13-1) at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The biggest win for the Huskies came when Cesar Bouchelaghem improved to 11-0 in dual play with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win over 18th-ranked Gavin Young. Brett Pearson downed Nino Ehrenschneider 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Gymnastics

• Host Washington (4-9, 0-6 Pac-12) scored a season-high 197.250 but ultimately fell to Arizona State 197.475-197.250. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm had her best all-around performance of the season, earning a 39.550 and tying her career high.

Hockey

• Jackson Berezowski and Austin Roest each scored two goals and Ben Hemmerling had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Victoria Royals 5-2 in WHL action.