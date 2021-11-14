COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace the Ohio State women, tied at No. 17 in the rankings, to an 86-48 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon missed her only shot from the floor, a 3, but added 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line. Ohio State (2-0) was 22 of 28 at the line.

Ohio State jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the game was a minute old, pushed it to 9-0 before Norfolk State scored, and led 25-7 by the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes led by 32, 47-15, by halftime and by as many as 42 before the end.

The Buckeyes wound up shooting 47% from the floor (28 of 59) while holding Norfolk State to 29% shooting (18 of 62).

Ohio State had 17 assists, with seven players getting at least two, and dominated the glass, 47-30.

Janay Turner and Tatiana Jones paced the Spartans (2-1) with 11 points apiece.

