TROY, Ala. (AP) — Rifen Miguel had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Troy to an 84-64 win over Arkansas Baptist on Saturday.

Kieffer Punter also had 17 points for the Trojans (8-4). Christian Turner added 13 points. TK Smith had six rebounds.

Trejon Ware had 24 points for the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 11 points. G’Quavious Lennox had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com