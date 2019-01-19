MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Reggie Scurry added 19 points, nine rebounds and made four assists, and Middle Tennessee rallied to beat UTEP 75-72 on Saturday night.

Donovan Sims scored 12 with two 3s for the Blue Raiders (5-14, 2-4 Conference USA), who scored 27 points off of 20 forced turnovers and made 8 of 22 3-pointers.

Middle Tennessee took a 43-41 lead on a 14-3 run capped by Green’s corner 3, and the lead traded hands until the Blue Raiders pulled ahead 55-49 on Junior Farquhar’s 3 with 8:23 left. Scurry’s 3-point play put the Blue Raiders up by eight, but UTEP closed to 74-72 on Ountae Campbell’s jumper with six seconds left before Karl Gamble made 1 of 2 free throws to ice it.

Kaosi Ezeagu’s layup capped UTEP’s opening 12-2 run and the Miners led by as many as 13 before the Blue Raiders scored 11 straight and closed to 29-27 at halftime on Green’s 3-pointer.

Nigel Hawkins scored 16 points, Evan Gilyard had 14 and Jordan Lathan 12 with 10 rebounds for the Miners (6-11, 1-5).