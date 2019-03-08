INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hallie Thome scored 18 points, including Michigan’s first six in the second overtime, and the Wolverines outlasted Wisconsin 73-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Imani Lewis scored the first basket in the second extra period but those were the Badgers’ only points with Thome scoring the next six and Naz Hillmon and Deja Church adding two free throws each.

Lewis made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.7 seconds left in the first overtime to tie at 63. Lewis’ layup with 23 seconds left in regulation sent the game into OT tied at 58.

Hillmon finished with 15 points and Hailey Brown 12 for fourth-seeded Michigan (21-10), which faces top-seed and No.8 ranked Maryland in the semifinals Saturday.

Niya Beverley scored 15 points, Lewis 13, Marsha Howard 12 and Kelly Karlis 10 for the Badgers (16-17), who won twice in the tournament before nearly becoming the first 13 seed in tourney history to reach the semifinals.