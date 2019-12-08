Wake Forest (8-4, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs Michigan State (6-6, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m. ET

LOCATION: New York City.

TOP PLAYERS

Wake Forest: QB Jamie Newman, an All-ACC honorable mention selection, ranked second in the conference with 289.1 yards of total offense per game (244.8 passing, 44.3 rushing). Kicker Nick Sciba established an NCAA record, making 34 straight field goals over two years before missing at Syracuse in the season finale.

Michigan State: Senior QB Brian Lewerke led the Big Ten with 234 completions and ranked third with 229.9 passing yards per game.

NOTABLE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play in a school-record fourth consecutive bowl game and are the only ACC team — and one of nine in the country — to win a bowl game in each of the past three postseasons.

Michigan State: Senior DE Kenny Willekes recorded 9.0 sacks and combined with DT Raequan Williams to form a stout run defense that held opponents to 108.6 yards per game on the ground.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Michigan State: The Spartans will play in their 12th bowl game in 13 seasons under coach Mark Dantonio. It’s their 29th bowl appearance (12-16) and first in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest will make its 14th bowl appearance in school history (9-4) and first in the Pinstripe Bowl.

