EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Ross Els as special teams coordinator and William Peagler as running backs coach.

The Spartans announced the moves Monday.

Els, 54, has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach at Colorado, and he was the special teams coordinator there in 2019. New Michigan State coach Mel Tucker came to the Spartans from Colorado.

“Ross has been a Power 5 defensive coordinator and does an excellent job with special teams,” Tucker said. “His attention to detail is outstanding and he’s a great teacher. He also develops great relationships with his players, which makes him a great recruiter as well. His experience will definitely help our staff.”

Els was a defensive coordinator at Purdue prior to his stint at Colorado.

Peagler, 34, was the director of quality control for the offense at Colorado last season.

