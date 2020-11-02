Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop is limited to working with the team remotely and is not assisting on the field with the 23rd-ranked Wolverines.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement Monday, saying it would not provide any more details because of privacy rules.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also declined to comment on Shoop’s situation. Harbaugh said Aashon Larkins, the team’s special teams analyst, has taken over Shoop’s on-field duties in the secondary. Larkins previously was an assistant coach at Bethune-Cookman.

“We’ve adjusted as best we can,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh hired Shoop in January. He was Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons and was a two-time finalist for an award honoring college football’s best assistant coach.

The Wolverines (1-1) play at No. 13 Indiana (2-0) on Saturday.

