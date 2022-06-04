LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Clark Elliott hit a go-ahead two-run home run the third inning, Joe Stewart followed with a solo shot and Michigan never looked back Saturday, sending No. 7 overall seed Louisville into the loser’s bracket with a 7-3 victory in the Louisville Regional.

Michigan (34-26) advances to Sunday’s championship game where they will play the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisville and Oregon. The Cardinals or Ducks will have to beat the Wolverines twice to advance. A Michigan loss would lead to a finale on Monday.

Louisville (39-19-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Logan Beard singled and later scored on a ground out by Ben Bianco.

Michigan struck in the bottom of the third after Cardinals starter Jared Poland (5-5) struck out the first two batters. Jake Marti singled to center field, Elliot launched his ninth homer of the season and Stewart followed with his eighth.

Christian Knapczyk’s RBI single in the fourth pulled Louisville within a run, but the Wolverines added two runs in their half of the inning on Joey Velazquez’s RBI single and a run-scoring ground out by Marti. Michigan pulled away with two more runs in the fifth — scoring on Jimmy Obertop’s foul sac fly to right field and Riley Bertram’s RBI single.

Noah Rennard earned the win in relief for Michigan, allowing one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

