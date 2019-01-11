ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Campanile is joining Michigan’s football program as a defensive assistant.
The school announced the hiring Friday night.
Campanile spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Boston College and the previous four on the staff at Rutgers. He was a co-defensive coordinator at Boston College in 2018.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says Campanile provides flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions.
Campanile earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers in 2007 and coached at the high school level before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant.
