CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is the “Coach-3” named in court documents that detail the federal investigation of corruption in college basketball recruiting, and insists he did nothing wrong.
Larranaga spoke out Monday about the scandal for the first time, reading from a prepared statement. He has not been named specifically in documents, though “Coach-3” is listed in those papers as someone who allegedly had conversations with a sneaker company executive about paying a recruit $150,000 in exchange for a commitment.
Larranaga says, “I certainly have never engaged in the conduct that some have speculated about.”
He would not discuss his relationship with Adidas executive James Gatto, who allegedly conspired with schools sponsored by his company to pay top recruits. Miami is an Adidas school.
