OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bam Bowman had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Mississippi Valley State 79-67 on Sunday.

Dalonte Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (5-5), which ended its four-game losing streak. Josh Brewer added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dae Dae Grant had 10 points for the home team.

Michael Green had 21 points for the Delta Devils (1-9). Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Brandon Kimble had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Caleb Hunter, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Delta Devils, scored only six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Miami (Ohio) plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday. Mississippi Valley State plays Wright State on the road on Tuesday.

