OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford finished with 17 points, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 apiece and Miami of Ohio rolled to an 85-49 victory over Calumet College on Sunday.

Safford sank 7 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5). Mirambeaux and Lairy both added five rebounds and five assists. Freshman Billy Smith buried four 3-pointers and scored 13.

Noel Mpie led the Crimson Wave with 11 points.

