OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert’s two short touchdown runs and Bart Baratti’s interception return for a score powered a breakaway second quarter as Miami (Ohio) rolled over Tennessee Tech 48-17 on Saturday.

The RedHawks (1-1) went into the second quarter with a 10-3 lead and erupted for 31 unanswered points in the period. Gabbert completed 10 of 17 passes for 152 yards and carried the ball twice — each time for a touchdown.

Davion Johnson scored twice as Miami scored five rushing touchdowns, piling up 190 yards on the ground. Miami outgained the Golden Eagles (1-1) 349 yards of offense to 282.

Miami scored 17 points off three Golden Eagles turnovers.

Tennessee Tech’s Luke Ward completed 7 of 9 passes for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter as he took over for Bailey Fisher (9 of 16 for 87 yards with an interception).