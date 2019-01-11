CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has hired Dan Enos as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, luring him away from national runner-up Alabama.
Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said Friday that Enos was his “primary target” since he took over the Miami program last week. Enos was at Alabama for just one season, serving as quarterbacks coach and associate head coach under Nick Saban.
Enos was in line to become Alabama’s offensive coordinator for this coming season.
He was a quarterback at Michigan State. He was head coach at Central Michigan from 2010 through 2014, and has been an assistant at 10 other schools.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks fire four in strength and conditioning department
- Seahawks part ways with head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle
- Just how high has Washington basketball climbed the mountain? We'll start to find out at Utah | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to again attend training camp with Yankees
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25