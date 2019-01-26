OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 25 points and Miami (Ohio) defeated the last unbeaten team in Mid-American Conference play, Bowling Green, 67-53, on Saturday to end the Falcons’ 10-game winning streak.

Leading by a point, Miami went on an 18-6 run including 11 points from Sibande to lead 48-35 with 10:36 to go. Bowling Green got within nine several times but no closer. Miami made 13 of 15 free throws in the final four minutes.

Sibande, who made three 3-pointers, was 9-of-17 shooting. He scored 20 points in the second half when the RedHawks (11-9, 3-4) shot 50 percent.

Miami built a 13-point lead in the first half but Bowling Green scored the final eight points before the break to get within 24-19 after both teams shot just 33 percent.

Justin Turner scored 12 points and Antwon Lillard 10 for Bowling Green (14-6, 6-1), which made 10 of 22 from the arc but shot just 36.5 percent overall. Demajeo Wiggins grabbed 10 rebounds for the Falcons, who had outrebounded their last 14 opponents but lost the boards 38-33 to the Cardinals.