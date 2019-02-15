LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the U.S. won a women’s World Cup bobsled race Friday, putting together a dominant second run.
It was the second consecutive World Cup win for Meyers Taylor, and her fourth medal in as many races with Kwaza pushing her sled this season. They finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.79 seconds, about four-tenths of a second ahead of Canada’s Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski.
Germany’s Stephanie Schneider and Deborah Levi were the leaders after the first heat, and wound up finishing third.
In the two-man race later Friday, Francesco Freidrich of Germany won for the seventh time in as many races this season. Friedrich teamed with Thorsten Margis to prevail by about one-quarter of a second over France’s Romain Heinrich and Dorian Hauterville. Canada’s Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones took third.
Codie Bascue was the top U.S. sled, tying for ninth. Bascue was third after the first run before finding trouble in his second heat.