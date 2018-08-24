COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has issued an apology to the ex-wife of a former assistant coach who was suspected of abusing her.
Meyer was widely criticized after a news conference Wednesday for failing to directly address Courtney Smith, who said her former husband Zach Smith had abused her and Meyer was aware of it.
Meyer says in a statement issued by the university Friday: “Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”
Meyer also tweeted his statement.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies depth chart breakdown: Jordan Miller's 'awesome' camp bolsters deep secondary
- A beloved punter walks into a bar: How Jon Ryan spent the day of his Seahawks release
- Five Seahawks to watch in third preseason game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
- Seahawks RBs are 'snakebitten' since Marshawn Lynch. Can Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny break the trend?
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Meyer was suspended by the Ohio State board of trustees for three games for sticking by his wide receivers coach for years, amid the allegations and other bad behavior.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25