GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 70-63 on Thursday night.

Donovan Ivory had 13 points for Green Bay (4-13, 3-5 Horizon League). Japannah Kellogg III added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Antoine Davis had 25 points for the Titans (5-10, 3-3). Madut Akec added 16 points, and Noah Waterman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

___

