MADRID (AP) — Mexican-based holding company Orlegi acquired a majority stake of second-division Spanish club Sporting Gijón on Tuesday.

The Mexican group is taking over from the Fernández family, which had been in control of Sporting Gijón for the last three decades.

The financial details of the purchase were not immediately disclosed.

Orlegi, founded in 2006, already owns Mexican clubs Santos Laguna and Atlas.

“Orlegi’s purchase comes with the commitment to fully develop the potential of the club and its youth academy,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Sporting Gijón has played in the second division in eight of the last 10 seasons, with appearances in the top-flight in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The team fought off relegation to the third division last season, finishing in 17th place, three points clear of demotion.

