PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets recalled outfielder Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old former first-round pick has been out since May 21 with a neck injury. He hit .200 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 43 games with the Mets this season and had a homer and six RBIs in 10 rehab appearances at Triple-A.

The Mets also recalled right-hander Tyler Bashlor, lefty Daniel Zamora, catcher Tomas Nido and infielder Sam Haggerty. Bashlor is 0-3 with a 7.26 ERA in 18 games, Zamora has a 5.68 ERA in 12 outings and Nido has batted .207 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 contests for New York. Haggerty will be making his major-league debut.