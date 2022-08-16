ATLANTA (AP) — For the second night in a row, the New York Mets’ starting pitcher has worked only two innings because of an injury.

Taijuan Walker left Tuesday’s contest against Atlanta with back spasms after covering first base for the final out of the second.

Th right-hander was replaced in the third by R.J. Alvarez, who quickly gave up a homer to Robbie Grossman that gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Walker threw just 32 pitches in two scoreless innings, delivering another blow to New York’s rotation.

On Monday, Carlos Carrasco also was lifted after two innings, straining his left oblique when he returned to the mound following a rain delay. He went on the injured list and is expected to be out up to a month.

While the Mets have a dominating duo, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, at the top of their rotation, the loss of Carrasco and any time missed by Walker could deprive New York of two more reliable starters.

Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season, while Walker is 10-3 with a 3.36 ERA.

